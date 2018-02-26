Guinean police fire tear gas as opposition protests election

Police in Guinea have used tear gas to disperse opposition supporters who burned tires and demonstrated in the capital to challenge the results of the country's first municipal elections in 13 years.

Opposition head Cellou Dalein Diallo says the actual results differ from the final ones that the electoral commission announced Saturday. The ruling party won a majority of seats.

The Feb. 4 vote resulted in violence that killed more than 10 people, including a policeman.

Municipal elections had not taken place in Guinea since 2005 and are crucial as the West African nation looks toward 2020 presidential elections. Elections had been repeatedly delayed because of political tensions, lack of funding and the Ebola crisis.