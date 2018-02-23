Switzerland: 2 killed in shooting in Zurich

Police say two people are dead after a shooting in Switzerland's biggest city, Zurich. They say the situation is under control.

City police said they rushed to the scene near the central train station after passers-by reported hearing shots on Friday afternoon. Officers found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.

Police described it as a "violent crime" but gave no further details. They said the situation is under control and there is no danger to the public.