Rights groups want probe of civilians held by Myanmar army

Rights groups are urging authorities in Myanmar to investigate and release information about two ethnic Kachin civilians believed to be held by soldiers in the country's north, where fighting has raged between government forces and armed Kachin rebels.

Fortify Rights, a Southeast Asia-focused human rights group, urged Myanmar officials on Tuesday to urgently account for the two Kachin civilians, who were reportedly taken almost three weeks ago from a camp for the internally displaced in Kachin state's Mai Hkawng village.

The seizure of civilians in ethnic minority regions by Myanmar's army is not rare. Rights groups say they are usually taken by troops who accuse them of having a connection to armed rebel groups.