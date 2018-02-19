Moroccan king orders inquiry into deadly train crash

Morocco's king has ordered an investigation into a deadly train crash that killed six people.

In a statement Monday, Morocco's interior ministry said King Mohammed VI is creating a joint commission to investigate the causes of the rail tragedy Saturday near the northern city of Tangier.

The interior ministry said the crash, in which a freight train and a personnel transport vehicle collided, also injured 14 people.

The commission will be spearheaded by the Interior and Transport ministries which will review the safety of level crossings in the North African kingdom. It will also act against anyone deemed to be at fault in the crash.