Main party candidates formally join Mexico presidential race

next

prev

Three presidential candidates have accepted the nominations of Mexico's main parties for the July 1 election, formally entering what is shaping up to be a crowded race.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the leftist Morena party is the front-runner in early polls, and is making his third bid for the presidency.

Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party is the standard-bearer of a coalition with the left-leaning Democratic Revolution Party.

And for the first time in its nearly 90-year history, the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party is running a non-member, Jose Antonio Meade.

They are expected to face competition from three independent candidates who are poised to qualify for the ballot, pending official ratification by electoral authorities.