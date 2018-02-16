Pakistan says it destroyed Indian post, killing 5 soldiers

Pakistan's army says it has killed five Indian soldiers by destroying their post in the Himalayan region of Kashmir after Indian sniper fire struck a school van, killing the driver.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says in a statement Friday the Indian post was "destroyed" near Tatta Pani village. He vowed that "Indian terrorism against innocent citizens" will be responded to befittingly.

His statement came hours after Pakistan said Indian sniper fire hit the school van in Pakistan's part of Kashmir, killing the driver.

The Indian army has denied Pakistan's claim, saying there was no cease-fire violation from its side.

Kashmir is divided between India and archrival Pakistan. Both claim the region in its entirety.