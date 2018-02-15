Nepal prime minister resigns, paving way for new government

Nepal's prime minister has resigned after his party lost parliamentary elections, paving the way for a new government to take power.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made the announcement Thursday, a day after the results of the November and December 2017 elections were finalized.

An alliance of two major communist parties is expected to take over power when the new parliament is seated. The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), Khadga Prasad Oli, is expected to become the next prime minister.

Deuba had been prime minister for the past eight months.