EU top official: Good chance for closer views with Poland

Top European Union official says there's a "good chance" for a better understanding with Poland, some of whose policies have led to an unprecedented dispute with EU leaders.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was upbeat Wednesday about recent talks with Poland's officials undertaken to prevent sanctions against Warsaw. The EU has triggered a sanctioning procedure, the Article 7, in response to major changes that Poland's conservative government has introduced to its judiciary.

Juncker said in Brussels the dialogue with Poland continues. He added "I think there is a good chance to see the Polish position evolve toward ours, and for ours, albeit more timidly, to evolve toward the Polish position."

Poland recently shuffled its government, seeking to improve its dialogue with Brussels.

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed