UK 'disappointed' at Bermuda's same-sex marriage ban

Britain says it's disappointed that Bermuda has abolished same-sex marriage, which was legalized in the British island territory last year.

Bermuda's Senate and House of Assembly passed legislation replacing same-sex marriage with domestic partnerships in December, and the island's U.K.-appointed governor, John Rankin, signed it into law Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, said Thursday that Britain was "seriously disappointed" by the legal change. But he said it would not have been right for Britain to block the move.

He said the bill "has been democratically passed by the Parliament of Bermuda, and our relationship with the overseas territories is based on partnership and respect for their right to democratic self-government."

Some opposition politicians say the British government should have intervened to prevent the change, which they say discriminates.