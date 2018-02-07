UN rights chief: Intolerance making inroads in Indonesia

The U.N. human rights chief says "strains of intolerance" once thought alien to Indonesia are making inroads in the world's most populous Muslim nation and warned the government against criminalizing its LGBT citizens.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said Wednesday that "extremist views" playing out in mainstream Indonesian politics are "deeply worrying" and are accompanied by rising levels of incitement to discrimination, hatred and violence.

Zeid was speaking on the last day of a three-day visit to Indonesia where he met officials including President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, civil society organizations and victims of human rights abuses.

Indonesia's parliament is currently considering amendments to the country's criminal code that would outlaw all sex outside marriage.