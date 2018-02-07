Bahrain arrests 4 in pipeline blast, laying blame on Iran

Bahraini authorities say police have arrested four men suspected of being behind a blast that ripped through a state-run oil pipeline in November.

A statement by the Interior Ministry says two of those arrested received "intensive training" in Iranian Revolutionary Guard camps in Iran. Iran denies allegations it is behind Shiite insurgents in Bahrain.

The government named four suspects, saying one of the men already faces a 15-year-sentence in another case. The men range in age from 23 to 27 years old.

No one was injured in the explosion near the Shiite village of Buri and no militant group immediately claimed the blast.

The explosion came amid years of low-level unrest in the Shiite-majority nation, which is led by a Sunni monarchy closely aligned with Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia.