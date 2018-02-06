Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect in settler's killing

Israeli security forces say they have killed a Palestinian they say was behind the killing of a West Bank settler last month.

Israel's Shin Bet security service says Ahmad Jarrar was shot dead in an early morning raid Tuesday in northern West Bank. Palestinian authorities confirmed Jarrar's death.

The 35-year-old Rabbi Raziel Shevah was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home in the unauthorized settlement outpost near the city of Nablus.

The Israeli military has been conducting a large manhunt ever since in the area of Jarrar's hometown of Jenin. Israeli forces demolished his home in a previous attempt to catch him.

On Monday, a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli man to death at a bus stop near the entrance to Ariel, a West Bank settlement, before fleeing the scene.