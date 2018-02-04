Official: 13 Pakistanis on boat capsized off Libyan coast

A Pakistani official says thirteen Pakistanis have been identified among some ninety illegal migrants on a boat that capsized off Libya's coast.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said Sunday that the bodies of 13 Pakistanis have been identified through documents and by a survivor, rescued by Libyan fishermen

According to Faisal, eight of the deceased dead were from Gujrat district, four from Mandi Bahauddin and one from Rawalpindi, all in Punjab province. He added that the bodies would be repatriated to Pakistan within a week.