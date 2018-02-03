The Latest: Pakistan death toll in suicide blast rises to 11

The Latest on suicide bombing in Pakistan's Swat Valley (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Pakistan's military has raised the death toll from a suicide bombing that targeted soldiers in Swat Valley to 11 after eight troops who were critically wounded in the attack died of their wounds.

The military says one officer was among those killed in Saturday's assault. It also raised the number of troops wounded in the attack to 13. The wounded are being treated at a local hospital.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant detonated his explosives targeting the soldiers as they were playing sports and exercising at an empty plot in Swat Valley, in the Kabal area.

___

8:40 p.m.

Pakistan's army says a suicide attack on a military unit has killed three soldiers and wounded seven in Swat Valley, in the Kabal area.

A military statement says the suicide bomber detonated his explosives' vest near an empty lot used by the soldiers for sports and exercise on Saturday.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are searching for possible accomplices of the bomber.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic militants ruled the picturesque Swat Valley from 2007 until a massive military operation routed them from the area in 2009. The operation involved evacuating 2 million people from the valley. They were able later to return to their homes.

Saturday's attack was the first in over three years in the valley.