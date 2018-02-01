Afghanistan says it has proof attackers trained in Pakistan

Afghanistan says it has given neighboring Pakistan confessions and other proof that the militants who carried out a recent series of attacks were trained in Pakistan and that Taliban leaders there are allowed to roam freely.

At a news conference in Kabul on Thursday, Interior Minister Wais Ahmed Barmak said the evidence was presented at a meeting a day earlier in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. Afghanistan's spy chief, Masoom Stanikzai, also attended the meeting, along with senior Pakistani military and intelligence officials.

Nearly 200 people have been killed over the past month in attacks claimed by the Taliban and a rival Islamic State affiliate. Afghan authorities say they detained one of the gunmen who attacked a military academy on Monday, killing 11 people in an assault claimed by IS.