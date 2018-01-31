Venezuela's divided leaders bring home terms of talks

Negotiators from Venezuelan's government and opposition say they'll return home to consult with their supporters on potential aspects of an accord to settle the nation's deep divides.

The leaders emerged Wednesday from the latest round of closed-door negotiations in the Dominican Republic with contrasting assessments of how far the negotiations have advanced.

Venezuela's Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez said a tentative deal had been signed, but opposition lawmaker Julio Borges said they'd only reached an agreement on certain points.

Borges said there's no deal until both sides agree to all agenda items.

Both sides are flying back to Caracas for consultations and are expected to return Monday.

The opposition is pressing for fair presidential elections, among other demands. The government wants the opposition's help in easing international sanctions.