Bus accident leaves 43 people dead in India, 4 still missing

Indian rescue workers have recovered another body from a canal where a bus fell earlier this week, bringing the death toll to 43.

District Magistrate P. Ulganathan says rescue workers are continuing their search Wednesday for four people still missing after the bus plunged nine meters (30 feet) into the canal in Murshidabad district in West Bengal state on Monday.

Ulganathan said 31 bodies were found trapped in the bus when it was pulled out of the canal late Monday. Another 11 bodies were recovered from the canal on Tuesday.

He said 11 people were rescued.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually on India's roads. Most crashes are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.