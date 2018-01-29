Police witness: Kim Jong Nam met American before his murder

next

prev

A police witness says the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader met with an unidentified Korean American man on a Malaysian resort island just days before he was murdered, as the trial of two women accused of killing him resumed.

Indonesia's Siti Aisyah and Vietnam's Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur last Feb. 13.

Police investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Monday that Kim met with the Korean American at a Langkawi hotel last Feb. 9 but said he didn't know the man's identity and that it wasn't related to the $138,000 in cash found in Kim's backpack when he was murdered.