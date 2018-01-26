Romania: Premier-designate presents 27-member Cabinet

next

Prime Minister-designate Viorica Dancila has presented her government lineup of 27 ministers as Romania prepares for its third premier in a year.

The left-wing Social Democrat government has faced the largest protests since communism ended over moves to ease off on its anti-corruption fight, but Parliament is expected to approve the government on Monday.

If so, Dancila, who named her Cabinet Friday, will become Romania's first woman premier. However, her executive powers will be limited and she will serve mainly as an administrator.

Powerful party chairman Liviu Dragnea can't be premier due to a conviction for vote-rigging but he decides government policy. He's also being probed for embezzling European Union funds. He denies all wrongdoing.

The Social Democrats dismissed the previous two premiers because they were perceived as failing to toe the party line.