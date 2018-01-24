Gunmen target Save the Children office in Afghanistan, kill 2

Two people were killed and at least 14 were wounded when a group of gunmen stormed the Afghanistan Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said the attack began when a suicide car bomb detonated outside the office at around 9:00 a.m. local time, after which insurgents storming into the compound.

Afghan Special Forces arrived to engage the attackers as schoolchildren and residents fled the area, Reuters reported.

“There was a blast and the target was Save the Children,” government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said. “Attackers entered the compound and the fight is going on.”

He said a police officer and a civilian were killed in the attack. One insurgent carried out the suicide bombing, a second was killed by police and a third was still fighting.

Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for Nangarhar regional hospital, said at least 14 wounded were brought to the hospital. The casualty count could rise as a gun battle was still underway, he said.

“An explosion rocked the area and right after that children and people started running away,” said Ghulam Nabi, who was nearby when the bomb exploded, told Reuters. “I saw a vehicle catch fire and then a gunfight started.”

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the Taliban was not involved in the attack. ISIS is also active in eastern Nangarhar province.

Monica Zanarelli, the International Committee of the Red Cross' head of delegation in Afghanistan, said that an attack against an organization that helps children is "outrageous."

"Civilians and aid workers must not be targeted," she said in a statement. "Increased violence has made operating in Afghanistan difficult for many organizations."

The attack follows a deadly weekend siege of the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul in which 22 people were killed, including 14 foreigners. Multiple U.S. citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban's 13-hour siege of the hotel, the State Department said Tuesday. No exact figures were immediately available for either the U.S. fatalities or injuries.

Fox News' Lucia Suarez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.