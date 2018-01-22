EU imposes sanctions on 7 senior Venezuelan officials

next

The European Union has imposed sanctions on seven senior Venezuelan officials accused of human rights abuses or breaching the rule of law in the country.

EU headquarters said in a statement Monday that the move "was adopted as the political, social and economic situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate."

The seven, who include the interior minister and top justice officials, will have their assets frozen and be banned from traveling in Europe.

Those hit are Nestor Luis Reverol Torres, Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, Tarek William Saab Halabi, Antonio Jose Benavides Torres, Tibisay Lucena Ramirez, Gustavo Enrique González Lopez and Diosdado Cabello Rondon.

The EU said they "are involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights."