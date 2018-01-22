Environmental, community groups mourn killing of activist

A coalition of 37 environmental and community groups is demanding justice in the killing of a community activist in western Mexico who helped lead self-defense patrols against illegal logging.

Guadalupe Campanur was a leading anti-logging activist in Cheran, a town in the troubled state of Michoacan. She was found strangled on a highway last week.

The groups said Monday that she also fought for self-rule of her town and recognition for traditional indigenous governance.

Michoacan Gov. Silvano Aureoles has said the crime is under investigation and "will not go unpunished."

In 2011, Cheran residents began armed patrols in the face of what they said were killings of farmers by illegal loggers working in league with drug traffickers.

Michoacan faces deforestation from loggers, avocado growers and organized gangs.