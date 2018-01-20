Prague hotel fire kills 2, injures 8
PRAGUE – Czech officials say a hotel fire in downtown Prague has killed at least two people.
Prague rescue service spokeswoman Jana Postova says in addition to the fatalities, eight have been injured after the blaze broke out in the hotel Saturday evening. Postova says that three people had to be resuscitated. The victims haven't been immediately identified.
Prague firefighters have identified the hotel as Eurostars David.
No further details were immediately available.