The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Peru's Amazon

next

prev

The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Peru (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Pope Francis is receiving a warm welcome in the Peruvian Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, with supporters lining the streets to greet him ahead of the pontiff's planned meeting with indigenous people.

Some are running up along the pontiff's motorcade carrying Vatican-colored yellow and white balloons, while others cheer and wave.

Friday's scene is a stark contrast to the pope's visit earlier this week to Chile, where he drew smaller crowds and his presence provoked protests.

Indigenous leaders are hoping the pope will deliver a forceful message encouraging the government to recognize their land rights and clean up rivers contaminated by illegal mining.

Francis has previously spoken about the need to protect the Amazon.