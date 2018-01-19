Jamaica imposes curfew in Montego Bay amid rise in crime

Authorities in Jamaica have declared a state of emergency in areas including the popular tourist town of Montego Bay amid a rise in violent crime.

Police said Friday they will take a zero tolerance approach to crime in the parish of St. James, where Montego Bay is located, and nearby communities that have seen an increase in killings that officials blame on gangs and lottery scams. Police said businesses and recreational areas are under a temporary curfew, and the state of emergency allows them to search areas without a warrant.

Authorities also have imposed a curfew in parts of St. Catherine parish located just west of the capital of Kingston.