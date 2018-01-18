Protesters in Haiti condemn Trump remarks at embassy protest

next

prev

Haitians angry over recent words and actions by U.S. President Donald Trump are showing their anger outside the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the embassy complex Thursday chanting slogans and waving signs denouncing Trump over reported remarks about Haiti and a move to end a program that gave temporary legal status to thousands of Haitians in the U.S.

Signs and Creole chants by the protesters criticized reported remarks by the president last week in which he is said to have profanely disparaged African countries and asked why the U.S. would want more Haitians.

The protest by fewer than 100 demonstrators was peaceful and ended without incident. Another demonstration was planned for next week.

The Haitian government said it was shocked by the reported remarks.