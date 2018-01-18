Israel says forces kill Palestinian who killed Israeli rabbi

Israeli police say special forces killed a Palestinian gunman in the West Bank who allegedly killed an Israeli in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Thursday a gun battle erupted in Jenin during an overnight mission to find the attacker, identified as Ahmed Jarrar.

He said Jarrar was involved in the attack that killed Rabbi Raziel Shevah. Two Israeli officers were wounded.

A relative, Hatem Jarrar, said Ahmed Jarrar's home was demolished and said it was unclear if he was killed. He said Ahmed was the son of a Hamas militant killed over a decade ago.

Israel's military had launched a manhunt after Shevah was killed near Havat Gilad, the West Bank settlement outpost, where he lived.

Israel captured the area in the 1967 Mideast war.