Afghan official: roadside a mine has killed 5 people western

A government official says a mine possibly meant for later use against security forces exploded in a residential home in western Afghanistan, killing five people.

Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of western Hirat province, said Thursday the mine exploded Wednesday night in a house in the remote Shindand district, killing five members of a family and wounding three others.

Among the victims were women and children, Farhad said. He said the district is controlled by the Taliban.

Also on Wednesday, Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor in Farha province, said Taliban fighters killed two police and six of the insurgents were also killed in a gun battle.