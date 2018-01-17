Norway's conservative PM presents new govt, no EU minister

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has presented her new center-right, three-party government with no major changes but without a European affairs minister.

Solberg presented her team Wednesday after talks during which that portfolio was sacrificed.

Solberg — the prime minister of non-European Union member Norway since 2013 — said Sunday talks lasting two weeks had yielded a new government that now included the small centrist Liberal Party on top of Solberg's Conservatives and the anti-migrant Progress Party.

Yet even with the Liberals' eight additional seats, the Cabinet only controls 80 of the Storting's 169 seats.

Under Solberg's lead, the Conservatives scored a narrow victory in September's parliamentary election.