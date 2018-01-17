Expand / Collapse search
North and South Korea to march together in Winter Olympics opening ceremony under unification flag

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
North and South Korea are set to put aside their differences and march side-by-side in the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony — forcing the South to give up waving its country’s flag — as the nations form their first joint Olympic team, Seoul announced Wednesday.

The delegations from the two Koreas will march under the unification flag — a blue silhouette of the peninsula placed on a white background — at the opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang on Feb. 9, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said. The agreement came after a joint meeting held at the border village of Panmunjom.

In this photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, center left, talks with the head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su during their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The two Koreas are meeting Wednesday for the third time in about 10 days to continue their discussions on Olympics cooperation, days ahead of talks with the IOC on North Korean participation in the upcoming Winter Games in the South. (South Korea Unification Ministry via AP)

North and South Korea agreed to march together in the 2018 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony under the unification flag.  (South Korea Unifiction Ministry)

In another milestone, the rival countries also agreed to field a single women’s ice hockey team. South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier called the joint team “a historic event” that will move people around the world.

The International Olympic Committee, however, will have to first approve the joint team. The South Korean ministry said the two Koreas will be meeting with the IOC to discuss the agreements made in the last two weeks during the meetings.

A spectator holds a pro-unification flag with the Korean peninsula on it before the start of the gold medal match between North Korea and South Korea at Munhak Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) - GM1EAA21KBQ01

The unification flag will be waved instead of the South Korea flag in the opening ceremony.  (Reuters)

South Korea will be the first time the host country will not wave its own flag at the opening ceremony, according to Yonhap.  

The upcoming Olympics will be the first one North Korea will be participating in that’s being hosted on South Korea soil, Yonhap reported. The regime boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

The last time teams from both countries marched together was in the 2007 Asian Winter Games in Changchun, China, according to Yonhap. The first time was at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics, followed by the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics and the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics.

Visitors tour in front of a wire fence, hanging ribbons with messages wishing for reunification of the two Koreas and national flags at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The two Koreas are meeting Wednesday for the third time in about 10 days to continue their discussions on Olympics cooperation, days ahead of talks with the IOC on North Korean participation in the upcoming Winter Games in the South. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

North Korea also agreed to send a cheerleading team, art troupe and athletes to the Winter Olympics  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

North Korea will be traveling to the Olympics through a land route in the western part of the country, taking the road in Kaesong Industrial Complex that connects the two countries.

The regime's Olympic delegation will also include a 230-member cheerleading squad known as the “Army of Beauties,” a 140-member art troupe, officials, athletes, journalists and a taekwondo demonstration team. 

