Mexico to request extradition of former Chihuahua governor

Mexico's federal government will file extradition requests for a former ruling party governor accused of diverting public funds.

Cesar Duarte is the former governor of the northern border state of Chihuahua. He is believed to be in the United States.

The state's new opposition governor accused Duarte of diverting public money to the 2016 electoral campaign of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.

Acting attorney general Alberto Elias Beltran said Wednesday that three extradition requests will be filed this week — two on state charges and one on a federal electoral law violation.

Duarte is one of several ex-governors from President Enrique Pena Nieto's party facing corruption charges.

Duarte was governor of Chihuahua in 2010-2016 and was succeeded by Javier Corral, a member of the conservative opposition National Action Party.