American, Canadian kidnapped by gunmen in central Nigeria

A Nigerian police spokesman says an American and a Canadian have been kidnapped in Kaduna state in the central part of the country.

Kaduna state police spokesman Mukhtar Aliyu says the two foreigners were traveling from Kafanchan to the capital, Abuja, when they were ambushed by gunmen. He says a policeman was killed in the ensuing battle.

Aliyu says the American and Canadian are investors setting up solar stations in villages around Kafanchan in Kaduna state.

He says security officers including an anti-kidnapping unit have been deployed to the area to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended while the two foreigners are rescued unharmed.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria.