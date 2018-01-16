Reports: Turkey's Erdogan to visit Pope Francis next month

Turkish media reports say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican next month.

Hurriyet newspaper and other media said Erdogan would travel to the Vatican on Feb. 5. for talks that are expected to focus on the status of Jerusalem.

Erdogan, a vocal critic of a U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, had praised Francis for taking a similar stance.

There was no immediate confirmation of the planned visit from Erdogan's office. Erdogan had said however, that he hoped to visit the Vatican.

Hurriyet said the Turkish leader would also visit a group of Latin American countries after his meeting with the pope.