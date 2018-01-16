Puerto Rico embraces 'broken windows' policing amid killings

Federal and local authorities in Puerto Rico say they will implement "broken windows" policing to fight a surge in killings this month across the U.S. territory.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the island has reported 46 homicides so far this month, double that of last year in the same period.

Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez says the plan is to crack down all types of crime, major and minor, including traffic violations and illegal tints on car windows.

U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez says her office is seeking additional local resources including police and prosecutors to help track down those involved in killings.

Critics of the plan say the "broken windows" approach to policing will not help resolve the island's problems in the long term.