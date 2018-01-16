Collapse of Colombian bridge leaves 10 workers dead

Ten workers were thrown about 900 feet to their deaths when a partially-constructed bridge collapsed in a mountainous region of central Colombia on Monday, officials said.

An additional five workers were also injured in the accident.

Reuters reports the cause of the collapse, which sent pieces of the bridge down into a canyon below, is under investigation.

The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio.

Coviandes, the company carrying out the work, published the names of those who died at the site and said others wounded in the collapse were being treated.

VISITING NORTH KOREA? DRAFT A WILL AND PLAN YOUR FUNERAL, STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS

Transportation Minister German Cardona flew over the site later on Monday and visited rescue staff on the ground with Dimitri Zaninovich, the head of the national infrastructure agency.

About 260 feet of the bridge was reportedly still incomplete when it collapsed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.