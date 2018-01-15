UAE says Qatar fighter jet intercepts commercial flight

The United Arab Emirates has claimed that a Qatari fighter jet intercepted one of its commercial airliners in international airspace on the way to Bahrain. Doha declined to immediately comment, as did the UAE's two major airlines.

The claim came in a report on the state-run WAM news agency and follows two complaints by Qatar to the United Nations about Emirati military aircraft allegedly violating its international airspace amid a diplomatic crisis between Doha and four Arab nations.

WAM says civil aviation authorities received "a message from one of the UAE's national carriers on Monday morning that one of its aircraft on a flight to Manama on a normal route had been intercepted by Qatari fighters."

Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad did not immediately respond to requests for comment.