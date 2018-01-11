Poland's president: EU institutions led to 'disillusionment'

Poland's president says that European Union institutions bear some responsibility for what he called "social disillusionment" with integration, and has called on them to be more attentive to the needs of member nations.

Andrzej Duda was speaking Thursday at a New Year's reception for foreign ambassadors.

Pointing to recent elections in some western European nations where euroskeptics won significant backing, he said that that was the result of EU institutions being deaf to the needs of member states.

Poland is in an unprecedented conflict with EU leaders who say its current reform of the judiciary goes against the bloc's fundamental values and have launched a sanctioning procedure that can strip Poland of its EU voting rights, which would be the first such case in EU history.