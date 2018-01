Syrian troops approaching rebel-held air base in the north

next

Syria's state media say government forces and their allies are approaching a sprawling rebel-held air base in the northwestern province of Idlib from different directions.

Recapturing the Abu Zuhour air base, which the rebels took in 2015, has been one of the main targets of a major government offensive into Idlib that began in late October. The attack also aims to secure the road liking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said on Wednesday that Syrian troops are fighting militants, including members of al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee, in different areas near Abu Zuhour.

The government offensive has displaced tens of thousands of people who fled toward areas close to the Turkish border.