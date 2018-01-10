Pakistani mob angered by rape, murder of girl attacks police

Pakistani police say a mob angered over the recent rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl has attacked a police station in eastern Punjab province, triggering clashes that left several people injured.

Wednesday's violence erupted in the city of Kasur hours before the funeral of the girl, who went missing last week.

Her body was found on Tuesday in a garbage bin. Authorities say she was abducted, raped and murdered while her parents were away at a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The case has drawn wide public outrage.

Local TV footage shows police firing shots in the air to disperse the mob. Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah says the police are trying to contain the violence and find and arrest those involved in the killing of the girl.