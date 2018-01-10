Mexico's domestic security chief steps down after 5 years

The man in charge of Mexico's domestic security the past five years is stepping down.

Miguel Angel Osorio Chong says he wants to pursue other political responsibilities and is widely expected to run for the Senate under the governing party in July's elections.

President Enrique Pena Nieto named Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete on Wednesday to replace Osorio Chong as head of the Interior Ministry.

Osorio Chong struggled to control Mexico's violence as splintered drug cartels unleashed violent territorial battles. He travelled frequently to hotspots to reassure local officials of the federal government's commitment and urge them to do more.

Last year was on pace to have more killings than Mexico has seen in at least 20 years. December homicide numbers are expected to be released soon.