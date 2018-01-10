Manhunt on for rape suspect, whose genitals were bitten by victim

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who sustained an injury to his penis when a pregnant mom managed to bite his genitals as he assaulted her in front of her child, South African police said.

The woman was hitch-hiking with her 5-year-old child in the Mpumalanga province as they tried to make it to a medial clinic when she accepted a ride from two men in a white Toyota Tazz, police said in a statement.

However, the lift turned violent when one of the men pointed a gun at the woman, ordered her not to scream and drove to nearby bushes.

There, one of the men raped her at knifepoint while her child looked on.

But the woman “managed to bite the private part of the man who ran away after the ordeal," police said.

Officials have told hospitals in the area to be on the lookout for the injured suspect.

"We appeal to all health institutions that should they found a man with an injured private part, they must as soon as possible contact Constable Solly Mabuza," Mpumalanga police said in a statement.

According to the BBC, rape and sexual assault is a huge problem in South Africa, with an average of more than 109 rapes reported each day between 2016-2017.