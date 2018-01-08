Thai leader tells reporters to quiz cardboard mock-up

Thailand's prime minister has evaded journalists' questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself and telling the reporters to quiz it instead of him.

Prayuth Chan-ocha then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the Government House press pack.

The prime minister had briefly spoken to the media on Monday after attending an event promoting upcoming Children's Day, but deployed his dodging tactic before anyone could ask him about a number of pressing political issues.

"If you want to ask any questions on politics or conflict," he said, "ask this guy."