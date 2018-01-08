Prague astronomical clock to be removed for restoration

next

One of Prague's major tourist attractions, its medieval astronomical clock, has been stopped and is to be taken away for months for major repairs.

The clock last performed for visitors to the Czech capital on Monday at 9 a.m.

Prague officials say the clock that was installed on the City Hall's tower in 1410 will be completely disassembled and its parts taken for restoration, the first complex fix since World War II.

The entire City Hall with the clock were badly damaged in the war and the some of the postwar restoration works were not done properly and need to be fixed.

The clock is expected to be back in its place in the late summer.