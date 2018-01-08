Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

6 killed in Madagascar cyclone as thousands displaced

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG –  Authorities in Madagascar say six people have been killed in a cyclone.

The government says Cyclone Ava also displaced more than 13,000 people on the Indian Ocean island over the weekend.

A government bulletin on Monday says the danger has passed and all cyclone alerts have been lifted.

The island nation was hit hard by a cyclone in March that left at least 50 people dead and damaged the Sava region in the northeast, which produces about half of the world's vanilla.