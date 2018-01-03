8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks

Authorities in Nigeria say eight people have been arrested after a series of attacks blamed on Fulani herdsmen who oppose a new anti-grazing law.

The governor of Benue state in north-central Nigeria has blamed the herdsmen for killing at least 20 people in coordinated attacks.

Among the dead were nine livestock guards who were to implement the law prohibiting open grazing of animals. The herdsmen have strongly opposed the law since it was signed in November.

The arrests were announced Wednesday.

More than 300 people have been killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and Benue communities over the past two years. Such fights over land between the mostly Muslim herdsmen and predominantly Christian farmers are common in Nigeria.