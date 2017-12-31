Expand / Collapse search
Seaplane crash in Sydney on New Year's Eve kills all 6 on board

Associated Press
Emergency workers carry to shore what is believed to be a body and debris from a seaplane that crashed into the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, Australia.

A seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney on Sunday afternoon, killing all six people on board, officials said.

The plane was carrying five passengers and a pilot when it crashed into the Hawkesbury River. Police divers recovered the bodies of all six victims a few hours later, New South Wales police said.

Fishermen guide their boat past a police vessel at the scene where a seaplane crashed into the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The plane crashed into a river killing all six people on board, officials said. (Perry Duffin/AAP Image via AP)

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it would investigate the incident.

The aircraft belonged to Sydney Seaplanes, which has been offering passengers the chance to see some of Sydney's most popular sights for 80 years, according to the company's website.