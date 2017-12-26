Former Peruvian president apologizes following pardon

next

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has apologized to the nation for wrongs committed under his government in the 1990s.

In a videotaped message from his hospital bed Tuesday, Fujimori acknowledged that some people were "defrauded," and he asked to be forgiven "with all my heart."

It was the ailing ex-leader's first apology since he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights abuses.

The 79-year-old was due to serve 14 more years in prison, but President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned him Sunday and granted his release.

The president said Fujimori was let go for humanitarian reasons, but many believe it was political payback to the ex-leader's supporters for blocking an effort to impeach Kuczynski last week.

The pardon has sparked large protests across the country.