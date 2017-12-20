King tells Palestinians Saudi Arabia backs Jerusalem claim

next

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in their meeting that the kingdom continues to support Palestinian claims to Jerusalem.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency has reported that King Salman reiterated to Abbas Saudi Arabia's support for "the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital city."

The meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, was attended by a number of senior princes and Palestinian officials. It follows President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.