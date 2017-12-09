Detainees on agenda as top British diplomat arrives in Iran

Iranian state media is reporting that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has arrived in Tehran, where he is expected to discuss the fate of detained dual nationals.

A British-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

The British Foreign Office said Johnson would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on Saturday to discuss "a number of consular cases involving dual nationals," along with other bilateral issues.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though the United States made a similar payment as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.