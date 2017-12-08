Expand / Collapse search
Afghan police say gas explosion kills 7 in Kabul

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan –  An Afghan police official says an explosion in the capital has killed seven civilians and wounded 16.

Hafez Khan said police were investigating Friday's blast, which took place in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, far from any government offices or other obvious targets. Kabul's deputy police chief, Aqhnawaz Aqyar, later said it appeared to have been an accidental explosion at a shop selling cooking gas canisters.

A bombing in the eastern Nangarhar province earlier in the day killed one person and wounded eight.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast took place inside a mosque during Friday prayers.